Trump Signs Executive Order to Keep Guantanamo Bay Detention Center Open: White House

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to keep the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba open, the White House announced Tuesday evening.

Trump planned to announce during his State of the Union address that he is reversing President Barack Obama’s executive order to close prison, two Congressional staffers told CNN.

The State Department informed Congressional staffers on Capitol Hill of the announcement Tuesday evening, according to the sources.

The sources said Trump will permit Secretary of Defense James Mattis to allow the military to pick up alleged international terrorists and send them to the facility.

Politico was first to report the plan.