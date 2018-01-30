Two DACA Recipients Arrested in San Diego County on Suspicion of Human Smuggling, Federal Officials Say

A man who was in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and another man whose DACA protections had expired, were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling in two separate incidents last week, federal officials said Monday.
The DACA program gave unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children two-year renewable permits protecting them from deportation and allowing them to work.
In September, President Trump announced the program would end, although he’s since signaled a willingness to compromise.
The first instance happened Wednesday near Torrey Pines State Beach.
