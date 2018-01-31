4 Injured After School Bus, Ambulance, Car Collide on 405 Freeway Near Rancho Park: LAFD

A collision involving an ambulance, a school bus and a sedan left four people hurt on the 405 Freeway near Rancho Park Wednesday evening, officials said.

A school bus involved in a collision with an ambulance and a sedan is seen on the 405 Freeway on Jan. 31, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The four injured were aboard the private ambulance, and they were able to exit the vehicle after it overturned , according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department. They sustained none-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital, the news release said.

Authorities said only a driver was inside the school bus.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the northbound 405 near the westbound 10 Freeway transition, according to fire officials.

No further details were immediately available.

 