4 Injured After School Bus, Ambulance, Car Collide on 405 Freeway Near Rancho Park: LAFD

A collision involving an ambulance, a school bus and a sedan left four people hurt on the 405 Freeway near Rancho Park Wednesday evening, officials said.

The four injured were aboard the private ambulance, and they were able to exit the vehicle after it overturned , according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department. They sustained none-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a hospital, the news release said.

Authorities said only a driver was inside the school bus.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the northbound 405 near the westbound 10 Freeway transition, according to fire officials.

No further details were immediately available.