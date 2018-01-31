“Cupid’s Cash” Bean Bag Toss Sweepstakes

You could win a prize! Watch KTLA 5 weekdays between 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., through February 28, for a code word, then text it to 515151 for your chance to win. Message and data rates apply.

KTLA – TV

OFFICIAL RULES

FOR

“BEAN BAG TOSS FEBRUARY 2018” SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

“Bean Bag Toss February 2018” sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins on February 1, 2018 and ends on February 28, 2018. Entries for one Code Word will not carry over to the next Code Word.

The computer clock of Sponsor’s webmaster is the official timekeeping device of the Sweepstakes.

HOW TO ENTER

Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News weekdays between 5:00 a.m. PT and 6:00 a.m. PT from February 1, 2018 through February 28, 2018 for the announcement of a code word for this Sweepstakes (the “Code Word”).

Once the on-air announcement is made, you may enter by using the text messaging feature on your cellular phone to send to a text message to 515151 with that day’s Code Word in the body of the message. All entrants using this method must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. You may receive subsequent messages clarifying or confirming your opt-out request. If any dispute arises as to identity of a text message entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct Code Word will be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules.

The alternative to entry by text message is to enter online by visiting http://www.ktla.com/cupid and completing and submitting the online entry form once the on-air announcement airs. You must accurately provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number and the Code Word. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.

Limit one entry per person, per household, and per e-mail address per drawing regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries from the same person, household, or e-mail address on the same day will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical, telephonic or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet, cellular or wireless connections, telephone systems, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the Sweepstakes area defined below. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of the time of the Sweepstakes announcement who have not won any prize from KTLA-TV in the 60 days preceding the start date of the Sweepstakes. Employees of other media companies (including television and radio stations), Sponsor and its parent corporation, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family (parents, spouse, siblings, grandparents and children) or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes. Winners in any given instance of this Sweepstakes are ineligible to win additional prizes in subsequent instances of this Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

All valid entries will be ranked in the order they are received, regardless of entry method. The 500th entrant in each instance of this Sweepstakes being run will tentatively be declared the winner, and Sponsor will attempt to contact the potential winner by the phone number provided in the entry. Entries do not carry over from one Code Word to the next, so for each Code Word, the entry count starts at zero.

Procedure for February 1, 2018 through February 23, 2018: After the 500th submitted entrant for a particular Code Word is identified, one member of KTLA Staff (“Staff Member”) will participate in a bean bag game on behalf of the winner, in order to determine the winner’s prize. In the bean bag game, the Staff Member will stand a designated distance away from a panel with a hole cut in it. At the signaling of other KTLA Staff, the Staff Member will have 30 seconds to throw as many bean bags through the hole in the designated panel as they can, with 21 being the maximum number of bean bags available to throw through the hole. A score will be tabulated in which each bean bag that successfully passes completely through the hole accrues 5 points for the winner. The winner’s prize will be determined by this point score, with different prizes assigned to various point score ranges.

Procedure for February 26, 2018 through February 28, 2018: From February 1, 2018 through February 23, 2018, Sponsor will keep a running total of all points accrued by Staff Members for their participation in the Sweepstakes. On February 26, 2018, the Staff Members with the top four point rankings will be announced on KTLA 5. After the 500th submitted entrant for a particular Code Word is identified, two Staff Members will each participate in their own separate bean bag game session on behalf of the winner, in order to determine the winner’s prize. The game will be played exactly as described above. After the second Staff Member game session, the point score for each Staff Member will be tabulated as described above. The winner’s prize will be determined by the highest of the two Staff Member scores, with different prizes assigned to various point score ranges. The schedule of Staff Member participants for February 26, 2018 through February 28, 2018 will be as follows:

February 26: Staff Members ranked #4 and #3 play

February 27: Top point-scoring Staff Member from 2/26 plays #2-ranking Staff Member

February 28: Top point-scoring Staff Member from 2/27 plays #1-ranking Staff Member

The prizes, as well as their distribution among various point score ranges, and their approximate retail values, will be listed at http://ktla.com/cupid and will be updated daily during the Sweepstakes Period.

If a bean bag lands on the edge of the designated hole and does not pass completely through the hole (“edge-landing bag”), that bean bag accrue points. The Staff Member may use another bean bag to knock the edge-landing bag completely through the hole, in which case the edge-landing bag will be awarded 5 points.

Potential winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release by the deadline established by Sponsor. If Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner by phone within two days of initial contact attempt, if the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, if the potential winner fails to provide required identification or sign and return required documents by the deadline established by Sponsor, if the potential winner fails to meet any other deadline established by Sponsor, or if the potential winner is otherwise not eligible, the tentative winner is disqualified and the prize for that Code Word may not be awarded.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize within the United States, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in or associated with the prize not specifically listed above, including any incidental travels or costs or amenities not set forth explicitly above or in the announcement of the Sweepstakes on KTLA-TV, are the responsibility of the winner.

Sponsor reserves the right to reschedule or suspend any daily playing of the Sweepstakes because of breaking news, technical problems or unforeseen scheduling conflicts.

Prizes are not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prizes are not transferable or redeemable for cash and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Any unused prize elements will be forfeited. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than provided more than in these Official Rules.

Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Any and all questions or disputes regarding selection of winners must be directed to Sponsor.

THE WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO PICK UP THE PRIZE IN PERSON AT KTLA-TV, 5800 SUNSET BLVD, LOS ANGELES, CA, 90028 DURING REGULAR BUSINESS HOURS (i.e., 9:00 am to 5:00 am PT).

If winner fulfills all of the requirements set forth above, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the text messaging or online portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor does so, Sponsor will announce its action on the Sweepstakes website and will not award remaining prizes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKESWILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor is not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, incomplete, damaged, illegible, misdirected, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or if such individual shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsors determine to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with this Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions. All disputes arising out of or relating to any prize must be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles, California. Such claims will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes by Sponsor relating to this Sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law. Entrants understand and consent that if selected as the tentative winning entrant their names may be broadcast on-air, and, in Sponsor’s discretion, they may be asked to have the telephone conversation with Sponsor during the spin of the bean bag game broadcast on-air (either live or on a recorded basis).

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you represent that you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the judges and to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from your participation in this Sweepstakes and your acceptance and use of any prize.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL SPONSOR BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the names of winners, send a self-addressed envelope along with a letter detailing your request to “Bean Bag Toss February 2018”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

This Sweepstakes is subject to the Privacy Policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. This Sweepstakes is also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.