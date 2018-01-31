Former Adviser to Gov. Schwarzenegger Arrested Outside Sacramento in Statewide Human Trafficking Operation

A man who once advised former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of four alleged “johns” arrested by police in Citrus Heights, Calif., as part of a statewide human trafficking crackdown.

Daniel Pellisier was arrested by the Citrus Heights Police Department, in Sacramento County, as part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a three-day sweep led by the Los Angeles County Regional Human Trafficking Task Force. The crackdown led to more than 500 arrests, including 30 suspected traffickers and 178 alleged “johns.”

Pellisier, 57, served as deputy secretary for energy and environment, where he advised Schwarzenegger and oversaw California’s Natural Resources and Environmental Protection agencies, according to a biography on UC Berkeley’s Institute of Government Studies. He later became president of an advocacy group called California Pension Reform.

Citrus Heights police used the internet and other tactics, including undercover operations, to make 10 arrests. The arrests were for prostitution and probation violations, as well as felony and misdemeanor warrant arrests, the Police Department said in a statement.

