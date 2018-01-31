Former L.A. Sheriff Department Psychologist Gets 98 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Child Relatives

Former L.A. Clippers Player Rasual Butler Among 2 Killed in Violent, High-Speed Crash in Studio City
File photo of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car. (Credit: KTLA)

A 46-year-old La Canada-Flintridge man was sentenced to 98 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting two young relatives, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday.

Michael Dane Ward, an ex-L.A. Sheriff Department Psychologist, was convicted on 10 felonies last August, including four counts of a lewd act on child, two counts of forcible lewd acts on children under 14, three counts of oral copulation with a child younger than age 10 and one count of sodomy with a child younger than age 10, according to DA’s office news release.

The children were family members of Ward and testified against him during his trial. 

The crimes occurred between October 2013 and November 2015, when both children were under the age of 10, the release stated.

Ward was charged with sexual assault on children in May 2016, and was relieved of duty on May 5, according a L.A. County Sheriff’s Department statement.

