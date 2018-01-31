Frank Buckley Interviews: Erin Falconer, Author

Erin Falconer is the author of “How to Sh*t Done: Why Women Need to Stop Doing Everything so They Can Achieve Anything.” She is also the editor in chief and co-owner of the self improvement website “Pick the Brain” and co-founder of the online video site “LEAFtv” which describes itself as a modern lifestyle resource for women.

Erin was recognized as one of Refinery29’s “Top 10 Women Changing the Digital Landscape for Good.”

During this podcast, Erin explains how women put enormous pressure on themselves to live a perfect life, how making a few changes can make anyone more productive, and how she was about to give up on her personal quest for success before taking a job that would change her life.

