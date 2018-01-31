L.A. Councilman Says Video Shows Deputies Unloading Mentally Ill Homeless Man Onto San Pedro Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino called on the Sheriff's Department on Wednesday to investigate an incident in which deputies are seen on video driving away from a man who appears agitated and disheveled as he walks down a San Pedro sidewalk.

A resident who recorded the Tuesday afternoon encounter said he saw one of the deputies drop off the man, although that does not appear on the 49-second video that Buscaino posted on Facebook (warning: video has profanity).

In a motion submitted to the City Council, Buscaino said that if deputies had left the man on the sidewalk, then they had jeopardized the safety of Los Angeles residents. His motion also says the man seen in the video "displayed characteristics of a person who may be experiencing homelessness and mental illness."

The Los Angeles Police Department took the man into custody later Tuesday after determining there was a warrant for his arrest.

