Former L.A. Clippers Player Rasual Butler Among 2 Killed in Violent, High-Speed Crash in Studio City

Former Los Angeles Clippers player Rasual Butler was among two people who were killed in a solo-vehicle, high-speed crash in Studio City early Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Butler, 38, and an unidentified woman were in a newer model Range Rover when it crashed in the 11200 block of Ventura Boulevard about 2:25 a.m., authorities said.

The SUV was traveling westbound on Ventura Boulevard when the vehicle lost control, hit multiple parking meters, slammed into a wall, overturned and ended up in a parking lot, according to coroner’s spokesman Ed Winter and Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mayorga.

Video from the scene showed the mangled wreckage of the Range Rover in the parking lot of a strip mall containing a Marshall’s, a Michaels and other stores.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Capt. Andy Neiman said.

Butler, who was drafted in 2002 by the Miami Heat, played for several NBA teams during his lengthy professional basketball career, including the Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs. His career ended in 2016.

It was unclear if he was behind the wheel or a passenger in the Range Rover.

Neiman told KTLA there is a sharp, gradual curve near the crash site, and the posted speed limit goes from 35 to 30 mph in that stretch. Based on the damage of the vehicle, he said it appeared the SUV was going “well in excess” of the posted speed limit, estimating it was traveling at least 60 mph and as high as 90 mph.

A witness observed the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, but told police that no other cars appeared to on the road at the time, according to Neiman. Based on the witness account, investigators do not believe the SUV was involved in an illegal street race, he added.

The incident is under investigation, and it is too early to tell whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to Neiman.

“It appears to be a tragic case of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, unsafe for that condition,” he said. “Speed is something all of us have control over. This is an incident that didn’t have to happen.”

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez and Steve Bien contributed to this story.