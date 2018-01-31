New Bill Would Bar Californians With Severe Mental Illness From Owning Firearms

A state lawmaker wants to mandate a lifetime ban on possessing firearms by some Californians suffering from severe mental health issues, saying it may help reduce the number of suicides.

A bill by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) would apply to some of those judged by the courts to be a risk to themselves and others who are approved for an involuntary 5150 hold for mental health treatment.

Currently, those people have their firearms taken away for five years, but psychiatric facilities often petition afterward for the guns to be returned, Low said.

The assemblyman’s bill would permanently remove the firearms of a person who has been placed on a 5150 hold twice in one year. It would also prohibit psychiatric facilities from filling out petition forms on a former patient’s behalf to have the guns returned.

