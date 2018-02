Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Penn — owner of L.A.’s newest sports team, the Los Angeles Football Club — gave KTLA a tour of the new Banc of California stadium in Exposition Park that is slated to open April 29 for the team’s first-ever home game, against the Seattle Sounders. David Pingalore reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Jan. 31, 2018.