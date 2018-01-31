Pair Gets Away With $45,000 After Tricking 75-Year-Old Woman in North Hollywood: LAPD

Authorities were seeking the public’s help Wednesday in finding a man and a woman accused of taking $45,000 from a 75-year-old in North Hollywood.

The pair approached the female victim at a shopping center’s parking lot on Jan. 23 saying they needed help donating money to a local church, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. They allegedly claimed receiving a large amount of money, and that they were about to leave town and could not take it with them.

The two convinced the victim to give them some “good faith money” to ensure that she wouldn’t keep the donation for herself, police said. They then reportedly drove the victim to multiple banks to withdraw cash.

The pair fled with $45,000 of the victim’s money after dropping her off at her home in North Hollywood, according to police.

Authorities described the man as light-skinned, 60 to 65 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

They described his female partner as light-skinned, 30 to 35 years old, about 5 feet tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She spoke with an accent, police said.

Both appeared black or Hispanic, according to authorities. Police described their vehicle as a dark blue, 2016 to 2018 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 818-754-8377. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can also text a message beginning with “LAPD” to 274637.