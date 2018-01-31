Palmdale Mayor Hit With New Charges in Corruption Case

Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford — who is awaiting arraignment on five felony counts accusing him of illegally receiving more than $60,000 a year from local consultants and failing to publicly disclose the income on economic disclosure statements — was charged Wednesday with a misdemeanor count of using an official position for personal gain.
Ledford, 64, appeared in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, but his arraignment was postponed to March 28 at the defense’s request.
Ledford, who was elected to his 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor in November 2016, was charged in June with one count each of conspiracy to commit a crime and conflict of interest, and three counts of perjury by declaration.
Prosecutors added four new felony counts of filing a false tax return against Kimberly Anne Shaw, 62, of Yorba Linda, who had been a consultant for the city of Palmdale for two decades. Shaw and co-defendant Susan Burgess Miller, 69, of Las Vegas, were charged last year with one count each of conspiracy, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.
