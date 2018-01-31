How to Wear Pantone’s 2018 Color of the Year With Ashley Fultz

Posted 11:30 AM, January 31, 2018, by , Updated at 11:40AM, January 31, 2018

Fashion and Lifestyle Blogger, Mommy influencer and founder of TheStyleEditrix.com, Ashley Fultz joined us live with style tips on how to incorporate Ultra Violet, this year’s pantone color, into your wardrobe. For more information on Ashley, you can follow her blog or follow her on social media.