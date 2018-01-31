Rep. Schiff Accuses Rep. Nunes of Making Secret Changes to Classified Memo Before White House Review

Rep. Devin Nunes “secretly altered” a classified and controversial memo about secret surveillance during the 2016 presidential campaign before he sent it to the White House for review, Rep. Adam Schiff said on Wednesday night.

Nunes (R-Tulare) chairs the House Intelligence Committee, and Schiff (D-Burbank) is the ranking Democrat on the panel.

In a letter to Nunes, Schiff wrote that “material changes” were made to the four-page classified document that members of Congress were able to read before the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee voted along party lines Monday to release it.

The vote sent the memo to the White House, giving President Trump five days to decide whether to object to its release. The president has signaled that the document should be made public, but Schiff said the process needs to restart.

BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018

