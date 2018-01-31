San Francisco DA Announces He’ll Wipe Out Thousands of Pre-Legalization Marijuana Convictions

A cloud of smoke rests over the heads of a group of people during a 420 Day celebration on "Hippie Hill" in Golden Gate Park April 20, 2010, in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco will retroactively apply California’s new marijuana legalization laws to prior convictions, expunging or reducing misdemeanor and felony convictions dating back to 1975, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office will review, recall and resentence nearly 5,000 felony marijuana convictions, and dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanors that were sentenced prior to Proposition 64’s passage, District Attorney George Gascón said. The move will clear people’s records of crimes that can be barriers to employment and housing.

Proposition 64 legalizes, among other things, the possession and purchase of up to an ounce of marijuana and allows individuals to grow up to six plants for personal use. The measure also allows people convicted of marijuana possession crimes eliminated by Proposition 64 to petition the court to have those convictions expunged from their records as long as the person does not pose a risk to public safety.

They can also petition the court to reduce some crimes from a felony to a misdemeanor, including possession of more than an ounce of marijuana by a person who is 18 or older.

