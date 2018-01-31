× San Francisco DA Announces He’ll Wipe Out Thousands of Pre-Legalization Marijuana Convictions

San Francisco will retroactively apply California’s new marijuana legalization laws to prior convictions, expunging or reducing misdemeanor and felony convictions dating back to 1975, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

The district attorney’s office will review, recall and resentence nearly 5,000 felony marijuana convictions, and dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanors that were sentenced prior to Proposition 64’s passage, District Attorney George Gascón said. The move will clear people’s records of crimes that can be barriers to employment and housing.

Proposition 64 legalizes, among other things, the possession and purchase of up to an ounce of marijuana and allows individuals to grow up to six plants for personal use. The measure also allows people convicted of marijuana possession crimes eliminated by Proposition 64 to petition the court to have those convictions expunged from their records as long as the person does not pose a risk to public safety.

They can also petition the court to reduce some crimes from a felony to a misdemeanor, including possession of more than an ounce of marijuana by a person who is 18 or older.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

#Prop64 reduced criminal penalties for marijuana offenses after its passage in November 2016, but @SFDAOffice will be reviewing, recalling & resentencing up to 4,940 felony marijuana convictions & dismissing & sealing 3,038 misdemeanors sentenced pre #Prop64 CC: @GavinNewsom — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) January 31, 2018

Today’s announcement covers effectively all the marijuana convictions adjudicated in San Francisco’s courts since 1975. The #WarOnDrugs was a failure, it’s time we take action to undo the damage it has done. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) January 31, 2018

Expungement relief is available under #Prop64, but it requires people to know about the available relief and to retain an attorney to file the petition. Instead of waiting for the community to take action, we’re taking action for the community! — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) January 31, 2018

My pleasure. It's the right thing to do. https://t.co/YCYMy3xmk1 — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) January 31, 2018