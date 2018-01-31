DIY Expert and maker of all things creative, Jessie Daye joined us live with décor and entertaining ideas for your Super Bowl celebration. For more information on Jessie and her amazing ideas, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram or Youtube.
Super Bowl Party Décor and Ideas With Jessie Daye
