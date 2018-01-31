Former L.A. Clippers Player Rasual Butler Among 2 Killed in Violent, High-Speed Crash in Studio City
BREAKING: Authorities ID 3 Killed in Helicopter Crash Into Newport Beach Home

Super Bowl Party Décor and Ideas With Jessie Daye

Posted 10:38 AM, January 31, 2018, by

DIY Expert and maker of all things creative, Jessie Daye joined us live with décor and entertaining ideas for your Super Bowl celebration.  For more information on Jessie and her amazing ideas, you can go to her website or follow her on Instagram or Youtube.