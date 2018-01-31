Video: Cow Leads CHP Officer on Slow-Speed ‘Pursuit’ Along Eastern Sierra Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An apparent runaway bovine was apprehended recently after leading the California Highway Patrol on a "pursuit" in the Bishop area of the Eastern Sierra, and a snippet of the slow-speed chase was captured on dash camera video.

The incident occurred Saturday morning, according to a video post on CHP Bishop's Facebook page.

"We are in pursuit of a cow. The cow is not yielding," an officer can be heard saying in the 11-second-long video, which showed the animal strolling along the side of an empty-looking road.

It was not immediately clear how long the pursuit lasted, but the "suspect" was eventually "taken into custody" and was not harmed in the incident, according to the tongue-in-cheek post. The agency did not disclose where exactly the chase took place.

“Cops is filmed on location with the men and women of law enforcement. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the post concluded.