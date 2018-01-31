Violent Home Invasion in Victorville Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another Wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent home invasion left one man dead and another wounded in Victorville late Tuesday night.

An armed intruder entered a home on Forrest Avenue near the Del Rey Drive intersection just after 11 p.m.

Without asking for anything, the intruder opened fire on the two victims and then fled, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said.

One of the victims, an unidentified 60-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Bachman said.

The second victim, an unidentified 37-year-old man, was also hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

The two shooting victims are not related, Bachman said.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

"At this time, they don't believe it was a robbery," said Bachman, adding that nothing appeared to have been taken from the home.

No description of the gunman was immediately available.