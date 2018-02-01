18 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Pedestrians in Shanghai: Government Officials

A vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, injuring at least 18, the local government said.

The van mounted the sidewalk at a busy intersection in downtown Shanghai around 9 a.m., knocking down pedestrians, the Shanghai government said in a statement.

A small fire broke out in the car but has since been extinguished by firefighters, it added. Eighteen people have been hospitalized, including three seriously injured.

A van plows into crowd in Shanghai on Feb. 1, 2018. (Credit: People's Republic of China Municipality via CNN)

The incident took place in front of a Starbucks store at the intersection of West Nanjing and Xinchang Roads in the city’s Huangpu District, the state-run People’s Daily reported.

The van was carrying a number of gas tanks at the time of the crash, the paper added.

In one video from the scene, a man lies motionless on the ground as pedestrians cry and crowd around a brown van billowing dark smoke.

In another, firefighters struggle to extinguish flames shooting up from inside the vehicle.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.