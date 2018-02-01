Sal Castro Middle School Shooting: 2 Students Injured, 1 in Critical Condition, After Being Shot in Westlake District Classroom

Two students were shot, and at least three others were wounded, after a shooting in a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in the Westlake District on Thursday morning, and the suspected shooter is in custody, authorities said.

LAPD received a call of shots fired at a school in the 1500 block of West Second Street about 8:55 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.

He confirmed the original call was made at the middle school, which is located on the campus of Belmont High School.

Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles School Police Department said two students were shot, and that the victims — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — were transported to a local hospital.

The boy, who was shot in the head, is in critical but stable condition, according to the Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The female victim had a gunshot wound to the wrist and is in fair condition.

Three others were also injured as the result of “peripheral stuff,” bringing the total number of patients to five, said Los Angeles School Police Department Chief Steven Zipperman.

The ages of the other patients were 11, 12 and 30, according to the Fire Department, which dispatched 50 firefighters and seven ambulances to the scene.

The suspect, a female student, is in custody, according to Bernal. A gun was recovered, he said.

Sky5 aerial video showed two officers escorting an apparently handcuffed female on the campus, but it was unclear if she was the one considered a suspect in the incident.

Several other students were being brought out of a classroom with their hands behind their back by officers, the aerial footage showed. They were being patted down by police before being released.

The campus is on lockdown as police search the middle school, but LAPD said they did no believe there are any additional suspects outstanding.

“The school has been declared safe at this point. There is no more safety threat,” Zipperman said.

It was not immediately known how the shooter was able to get the weapon on campus, Bernal said, noting that the school conducts random weapon checks.

Jocelyn Lopez said her younger sister, a 13-year-old 7th grader, was inside the classroom where the shooting took place and communicated with her through text messages.

In the texts, Lopez’s younger sister let her know that she was fine, but she had “just heard something pop inside the classroom.”

That’s when everybody started to panic, the sister told Lopez.

“It was really close to her,” Lopez said, stating that her sister was sitting right next to two girls who were injured in the shooting.

