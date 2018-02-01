3 Injured in Helicopter Crash in Wrightwood Area of Angeles National Forest: Officials

Three people were injured in a helicopter crash in the Wrightwood area Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. in a remote area of Angeles National Forest, in the 24500 block of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The area is near the Mountain High Resort.

Three people who were rescued suffered “very” minor injuries, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy told KTLA.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter “rolled over” as the pilot was trying to land. He said no one was injured, acknowledging that the sheriff’s department is reporting that three people were injured. The helicopter was described as being a “369E.”

No further details have been released.

Helicopter crash, East Blue Ridge/Mountain High, Angeles Forest. #LASD SEB Tactical Medics treating 3 people from aircraft. LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting patients to trauma center. pic.twitter.com/J9C2edsAkL — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 1, 2018

*Private Plane Crash* FS-79 24500 Block N Angeles Crest Highway. 10:44 AM Reports of a Helicopter down.@LACOFD & @SBCOUNTYFIRE dispatched to assist.@LASDHQ @SEBLASD Air Rescue 5 performed hoist rescue & transported 3 patients to area trauma center. — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) February 1, 2018

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.