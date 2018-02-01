Chef Jamie Gwen’s Big Game Recipes 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEF JAMIE GWEN'S BIG GAME RECIPES:

CAPE COD POTATO CHIP NACHOS

For Patriots Fans only!

1 bag Cape Cod Potato Chips

1 batch Sharp Cheddar Bechamel

Pinto Beans

Smoked Brisket

Chopped Green Onions

Pico de Gallo

Mexican Crema

Cilantro leaves

BECHAMEL

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 cup sharp cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

Dash of hot sauce

Salt & freshly ground pepper

In a medium saucepan, melt butter and stir in flour to make a roux. Cook the roux for 2 minutes. Add the milk and whisk until smooth. Add the dry mustard and the cheeses and whisk to combine. Season with salt and pepper. Continue stirring until the cheese has melted.

To assemble the Nachos, pile chips on a cookie sheet and warm in the oven. Ladle béchamel sauce over the chips, top with pinto beans, shredded brisket, green onions and pico de gallo. Drizzle with Crema and finish with fresh cilantro.

MAPLE BOURBON CHICKEN WINGS

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup bourbon

Grated zest and juice of 2 oranges

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

24 chicken wings

In a heavy nonreactive saucepan, combine the maple syrup, bourbon, orange zest and juice, brown sugar, vinegar, cayenne and soy sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, until reduced to 1 cup.

Cool the glaze, store in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use. (The glaze can be made ahead and will keep in the refrigerator for 3 weeks. To use the glaze after refrigerating, warm it over medium heat, stirring occasionally.)

Place the wings in a resealable plastic bag and marinate for 4 hours or up to overnight. Bake at 350ºF for 30 minutes, brushing with the glaze during the last 5 minutes of baking.

SWEET HEAT PARTY MEATBALLS

Too easy!!!

One 12-ounce jar Raspberry Preserves

1 cup Sweet Chili Glaze

24 fully cooked Turkey Meatballs

Combine the raspberry preserves and sweet chili glaze in a sauté pan and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the meatballs and stir to coat. Cover the pan and allow the meatballs to heat through and coat with the glaze.

CHEESESTEAK QUESO DIP

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

8-ounces cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

1/2 pound of deli roast beef, roughly chopped

24 ounces shredded Provolone cheese

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Toasted baguette slices, for dipping

Preheat the oven to 375ºF.

In a sauté pan over medium heat, melt the butter with the olive oil. Add the onions and cook stirring often until golden and caramelized, about 15 minutes..

Add the green pepper and cook 3 minutes more. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute more. T Add the cream cheese and sour cream and whisk to combine. Stir in the roast beef and half of the provolone cheese.

Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Bake for 25 minutes or until the dip is hot and bubbly. Serve hot with sliced toasted baguette.

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

1 pound canned crab meat

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 whole eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

1-2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup Panko crumbs

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Salt & pepper, to taste

Spicy Chipotle Mayo

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon adobo sauce from a can of chipotle peppers in adobo

For Assembly

Shredded lettuce

Slider Rolls

Drain the crab from the can and pat dry with paper towels. Place the crab in a mixing bowl with the remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Season with salt & pepper. Use a 4-ounce scoop to form balls, then press each cake gently to form a crab cake. Bake at 375ºF for 20 minutes.

To make the Chipotle Aioli, Combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice and olive oil. Add the cilantro, chipotle, garlic, and salt and stir to combine. Add more lemon juice, garlic, or salt to taste. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve.

To serve, spread the slider rolls with aioli, top with a crab cake and shredded lettuce and dig in~

CHILI CHEESE DOG POTATO SKINS

6 Russet potatoes

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 Hoffy hot dogs, sliced 1/2-inch thick

1 pound lean ground beef

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1 sweet yellow onion, chopped

2 large cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cups beef broth

2 1/2 cups shredded sharp yellow cheddar cheese

Spicy brown mustard

1 small white onion, finely chopped

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 350°F. Prick the potatoes with a fork and rub with oil. Roast until tender. Let cool then cut lengthwise. Scoop out the potato centers, place the potato skins on a baking sheet and brush with olive oil. Broil on high for 2 minutes to brown the skins.

For the filling, heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high. Add the sliced dogs and brown, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Remove to a plate, add another 2 tablespoons of olive oil to the pan and add the onion. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the ground beef and brown and crumble the meat, and season with salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin and allspice. Add the tomato paste, Worcestershire and broth. Add the hot dogs back to the pan and simmer the chili for 15 minutes.

To serve, fill the potato skins with chili, top with cheese and broil to melt the cheese. Top with a drizzle of mustard and chopped white onions.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRENCH BREAD PIZZA

1 long French baguette, cut in half lengthwise

2 cups of shredded chicken, shredded

1/2 cup Frank's Red Hot

1 cup sharp white cheddar cheese shredded

2 green onions chopped

For the Blue Cheese Slaw

1 cups good mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 small bag shredded Cole slaw mix

1 small bag shredded red cabbage

6 ounces crumbled blue cheese

1/2 cup freshly chopped parsley

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven to 400ºF. In a bowl, combine the shredded chicken with the buffalo sauce. Top each half of the bread with half of the chicken mixture. Sprinkle each half with cheddar cheese, dividing it evenly. Place the bread on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for about 8 minutes just until cheese melts and is bubbly.

Meanwhile, to make the slaw, combine the mayonnaise, Dijon, whole grain mustard, vinegar and celery salt in a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Add the Cole slaw mix and red cabbage and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine well. Gently stir in the blue cheese and parsley.

Serve the hot French bread pizzas with a pile of slaw on top.

1-INGREDIENT FRIED DOUGHNUTS

1 (16 oz.) can refrigerated biscuits (8 per can)

Vegetable or canola oil

Powdered sugar

Line a large baking sheet with paper towels; set aside. Separate biscuits into individual rounds. Cut each round into 4 equal-sized pieces.

Pour oil to a depth of 2-inches in a large pot. Bring the oil to 350ºF.

Fry the biscuit pieces in batches, turning with a slotted spoon, about 1 minute on each side, until golden. Drain on paper towels, and dust generously with sifted powdered sugar. Serve immediately.

CANNOLI DIP

15 ounces Ricotta Cheese

8 ounces Mascarpone Cheese

2/3 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream or milk

1 cup mini chocolate chips

Strain the Ricotta cheese into a mixing bowl. Using a spatula, combine the strained ricotta and mascarpone cheese, pressing out any lumps to make a smooth mixture.

Mix in the powdered sugar 1/3 cup at a time (feel free to taste test and add more if needed!). The mixture should taste cheesy with a hint of sweetness.

Add in the optional milk little by little while stirring, making sure to keep a fairly thick consistency.

Fold in the chocolate chips and Serve chilled, with any sort of dip carrier…Graham crackers or chocolate graham crackers are scrumptious, biscotti are an elegant dipper, shortbread cookies are the perfect foil too.

APPLE PIE NACHOS

Six 8-inch flour tortillas

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup sugar + 2 teaspoon cinnamon, combined

2 Granny Smith apples peeled, cored and chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

1/2 cup caramel sauce

Chopped pecans

Whipped cream

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

Cut the tortillas into even triangles and place in a large mixing bowl. Add 3 tablespoons melted butter and 3/4 cup cinnamon sugar and toss until well coated. Spread the triangles on the baking sheets in a single layer and bake for 3 minutes per side, flipping halfway through.

Combine the chopped apples with the lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 cup cinnamon sugar. Melt the butter over medium heat in a large sauté pan. Add the apple mixture and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring often, until tender and caramelized.

On a large serving plate place a layer of tortilla pieces and top with the apple mixture. Repeat with another layer. Drizzle with caramel sauce, top with pecans and whipped cream.

HOT CHOCOLATE BAR IDEAS

Keep hot chocolate in a Drink Dispenser and set out…

Marshmallows

Peppermint Andes chips

Caramel Bits

Sprinkles

Coconut

Whipped cream

Chocolate syrup

Caramel Sauce

Peppermint sticks

Cinnamon sticks

Pirouettes Cookies