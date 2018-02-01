James Franco’s Alma Mater, Palo Alto High School, Removes Mural Painted by Actor

Palo Alto Senior High School is struggling with the lasting legacy of Oscar-nominated alumnus James Franco in the wake of recent sexual misconduct allegations.

In 2014, the actor – who graduated in 1996 – participated in fundraising events for the school’s Media Arts Center, speaking and airing an experimental film, as well as contributing hand-painted artwork and murals to the campus.

According to the school’s publication, the Paly Voice, Principal Kim Diorio decided to have the remaining Franco mural on campus painted over Tuesday, while leaving the artwork inside the MAC untouched.

“I made the decision we’ll take down the mural on the Student Center because I think that’s the one that’s most visible to the outside community,” Diorio told the Paly Voice.

