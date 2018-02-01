Kenneth P. Hahn, Former L.A. County Assessor Who Became an Accidental LGBTQ Trailblazer, Dies at 78

Kennth P. Hahn, former L.A. County assessor, holds maps in this undated photo. He died at age 78 on Jan. 27, 2018. (Credit: Rick Meyer / Los Angeles Times)

Kenneth P. Hahn, a former Los Angeles County assessor and one of the county’s first openly gay elected officials, has died at his home in Cathedral City. He was 78.

Hahn was recovering from a serious stroke last month when his condition began to deteriorate, said Robert Kalonian, spokesman and assistant to the county’s current assessor, Jeffrey Prang.

He died peacefully Saturday with his husband, Louis Mangual, at his side, Kalonian said.

Hahn first worked inside the L.A. County assessor’s office as an appraiser, answering public complaints for 10 years before deciding to run against his boss, Assessor John J. Lynch, in 1990.

