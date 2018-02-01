Man Shot to Death in Bellflower After Argument During Backyard Barbecue; Suspect at Large

A man was shot dead in Bellflower Thursday evening following an argument during a backyard barbecue and the shooter is still not known to authorities, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened at about 6:13 p.m. in the 17200 block of Balfern Avenue, officials said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene, while the person who shot him is still at large.

The victim, described only as a black man, was shot after two men were having an argument during a barbecue, officials said.

That altercation escalated into a physical fight before “an unknown suspect” fired a number of gunshots into the area of the backyard, Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release. The victim was struck at least once in the torso.

It is unclear if the victim was one of the men involved in the argument.

Officials said it is not known whether the incident is gang-related.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 and anonymous tip can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477.