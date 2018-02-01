Mountain Lion P-23 Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Malibu Area

Mountain lion P-23 was struck and killed by a vehicle along Malibu Canyon Road, officials announced Thursday.

The cougar was found dead “a few days ago,” officials from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted.

The female mountain lion was about 5-and-a-half years old and is the 18th killed by a vehicle since officials began tracking the animals in 2002, officials said.

P-23 had been tracked since she was a kitten and had given birth to three litters during her tracking.

Officials said she had been the product of inbreeding. Another mountain lion, P-12 was her father and grandfather, and she also mated with him.

J.P. Rose, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement that the death is a reminder that a wildlife corridor is necessary.

“P-23’s tragic death is a reminder that wildlife corridors and open space are critical to the survival of these magnificent cats,” the statement reads. “California needs to stop funneling money into more highway projects when our existing road networks don’t include crossings to protect mountain lions and other key members of our ecosystems.”

