New Interest in Natalie Wood’s Mysterious Drowning After L.A. County Sheriff’s Investigator’s Comments

Wood, 43, was boating off the island on Thanksgiving weekend 1981 with her husband, Robert Wagner, fellow actor Christopher Walken and others when she somehow went overboard and drowned. Officials at the time said her death was an accident, but there has been much speculation since over whether there was more to the story.

The case was reopened in 2011 but no charges were ever filed, and officials said at the time they were not sure if a crime had occurred.