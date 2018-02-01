Person Set on Fire, Left to Die in Home Depot Parking Lot in Cypress Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a person was set on fire and left to die in a Home Depot parking lot in Cypress Park.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of North Figueroa at 1:50 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said.

Once the small fire was extinguished, firefighters realized it was the body of and adult that was burning and called police, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

"The person was set on fire … We're going to proceed as though it was a homicide" said Aguilar.

It is possible the victim was set on fire accidentally, which would negate the homicide investigation, Aguilar said.

The victim's identity and official cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.

It was unclear if the person may have been homeless, Aguilar said, adding that there did not appear to be a homeless encampment in the area.

Investigators are searching the area for any possible surveillance video.

No suspect description was immediately available.