School Employee, Assistant Principal Fired Over Snapchat Video With Teen Boy at Party in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Schools officials in Florida said a school employee has been fired and the school's assistant principal reassigned after social media surfaced showing what appears to be an adult woman bump her rear end into a teenage boy, KTLA sister station WFTS reported.

The incident happened in Sarasota County, located along the state's Gulf coast, where a school district began investigating after a Snapchat video showed the interaction between the adult and teen, who deputies said attends Riverview High School. Investigators said the woman in the video was the school's registrar, Rowena Short.

The school district determined the assistant principal, Bethany King, hosted a birthday party at her home.

The student said he did not know the school employee in the Snapchat video with him, according to a sheriff's office report. He said he took an Uber to the house and found the location for the party on Snapchat. He could not recall who hosted the party and said he was intoxicated.

"The kid is a high school student. He's allowed to make some stupid decisions. We all still do that, but to (be in) a position of authority ... I think it's fairly inappropriate," said Matthew Dragner, a Sarasota resident.

King has been employed with the district since July 2014. She is no longer working with students and has been reassigned. School officials said Short was employed since August 2017 and has been terminated.

The sheriff's office is no longer investigating and further action will not be taken. Deputies spoke to the teen's mother, who did not wish to take further action.

The Sarasota County school district has said it will continue its internal investigation.

"We will continue to investigate this matter and will take necessary action as warranted when the internal investigation concludes," the district said.