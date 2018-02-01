× Trump Administration Takes Aim at Conservation Plan Covering 10 Million Acres of California Desert

The Trump administration is threatening to scrap a major Obama-era agreement that sought to protect millions of acres of the California desert by placing sensitive areas off-limits to major solar- and wind-energy installations.

The Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan covers more than 10 million acres and was designed to guide energy facilities to parcels where they are least likely to cause environmental damage. The administration’s announcement that it will reconsider the plan touched off an immediate backlash.

“Scrapping the plan now is a complete waste of time and money, and I oppose this,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco).

The move by the administration comes as some energy firms complained the plan was too restrictive, placing off-limits land they have been seeking to develop.

