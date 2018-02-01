Woman Hospitalized After Being Found With Gunshot Wound to the Head in Panorama City

An investigation is underway Thursday after a woman was found with a bullet wound to the head in Panorama City.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Rayen Street about 2:36 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Kukla said.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle crashed onto the center divider with apparent bullet holes in it. The vehicle appeared to have an Uber sticker on the windshield.

The victim was found with a bullet wound to her head, Kukla said.

She was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No description of the shooter, or their possible vehicle, was immediately available.

