12-Year-Old Girl Faces Felony Gun Charges in Sal Castro School Shooting

A 12-year-old girl who was taken into custody after a gun she apparently brought to Sal Castro Middle School accidentally went off is now facing felony gun charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials announced Friday.

The girl, who has not been identified because she is a minor, was charged with one count each of minor in possession of a firearm and weapon on a school grounds in connection with the Westlake district shooting Thursday morning.

She remains in Los Angeles County Central Juvenile Hall and is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday.

In a statement, the DA’s office said juvenile court proceedings and records are confidential, but limited details can be released for “specific serious or violent felonies.”

No further details about the incident, charges or the girl involved were released Friday.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that the semiautomatic pistol involved may have accidentally gone off inside a backpack.

As a result, a 15-year old boy was shot in the temple, but is expected to recover and a 15-year-old girl was shot in the wrist.

Two other students, 11 and 12, had graze wounds related to the incident and a 30-year-old female staffer had a minor injury.

It remains unclear how the girl got the gun and why she brought it to the school.