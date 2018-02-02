BREAKING: Trump Authorizes Release of Controversial Republican Memo

2 Women Found Fatally Shot in Chula Vista; Man Called 911 Saying He’s the Killer: Police

A man called Chula Vista police early Friday and said he'd just shot two women to death at a town house. Officers found the bodies but the gunman was gone, authorities said.

Acting Capt. Eric Thunberg identified the suspected shooter as David Bell, 38, the boyfriend or ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.

An alert was sent out for Bell across San Diego County. He is thought to be driving a white Mazda 3 with Oklahoma plates.

The names of the women, believed to be related to each other, were not released.

