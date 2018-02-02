An attention-grabbing ad for a new Netflix show that popped up at a West Hollywood bus stop was turning heads on Friday. It followed a similar stunt that surprised crowds at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Liberte Chan reports from West Hollywood for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 2, 2018.
Attention-Grabbing Netflix Ad Pops up on West Hollywood Bus Stop
