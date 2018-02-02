Gun in Sal Castro School Shooting May Have Accidentally Gone Off Inside a Backpack: LAPD

Police investigating the shooting of students at Sal Castro Middle School said the handgun that was carried into a classroom appears to have fired a single round from inside a backpack.

The gunfire erupted in a full classroom shortly after the morning bell Thursday and sent students fleeing. The bullet struck a 15-year-old boy in the temple and a 15-year old girl in the left wrist. Two other students and a teacher suffered minor injuries.

“The physical evidence seems to support that it was discharged from within the backpack,” LAPD Deputy Chief Robert Arcos said Friday morning.

Investigators believe only two students were struck by the bullet, Arcos said.