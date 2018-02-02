LAX Testing Facial Recognition Technology to Speed Up Check-in Process

The Transportation Security Administration has launched a three-week test to see if biometrics can help speed up the check-in process at Los Angeles International Airport.
But don’t expect to see a big difference yet.
As part of the test, the TSA has installed two new gates at the Tom Bradley International Terminal that require passengers to run their passports and their boarding passes over a scanner before they can proceed. The test began Wednesday.
The technology at the new gates will confirm that the names on the passports match the names on the boarding passes.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.