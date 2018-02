Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 21-year-old man who is seen in a video being kicked in the head during an arrest by San Bernardino County Sheriff’ Department called the incident “gruesome” and says he’s having memory issues after the encounter.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 2, 2018.

34.108345 -117.289765