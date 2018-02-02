Oklahoma Man Sentenced to Life in Prison in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Long Beach Mother and Daughter

A 23-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing a Long Beach mother and daughter in 2016, officials announced Friday.

Last week, Brandon Colbert was found guilty of fatally shooting Carina Mancera, 26, and her 4-year-old daughter Jennabel, and the attempted murder of Mancera’s longtime boyfriend, Luis Anaya.

The jury also found true that Colbert was laying in wait before the shooting. Prosecutors said he hid behind a sign and opened fire on the family with a shotgun as they returned home in August 2016.

He was arrested days after the shooting for stealing a car, and DNA left on a shotgun shell at the murder scene led authorities to determine he was responsible. He was arrested for the homicides months later, officials said.

The motive behind the shooting, described as an ambush, remains unclear, but Colbert had a history of mental illness and drug use.