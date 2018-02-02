Price of Passport Book or Card to Go up by $10 on April 2

The total price of a passport book and a passport card is going up by $10 on April 2.

The cost of the document itself is not increasing. Instead, it is the acceptance, or execution fee, that is increasing to $35.

That will put the cost of an adult book at $145 and an adult card at $65 and a child’s passport at $115 and a child’s card at $50.

The fee covers the cost of accepting the application, “identity verification and document review,” a State Department announcement said.

