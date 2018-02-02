A protest was held in Pico Rivera on Friday against Gregory Salcido, the El Rancho High School teacher who was recently captured on video ranting in a classroom about the military and insulting service members' intelligence. Dave Mecham reports from Pico Rivera for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 2, 2018.
Protest Held Against Pico Rivera Teacher Captured on Video Making Anti-Military Comments
-
Investigation Underway After Pico Rivera Teacher Seen in Video Saying Members of the Military Are ‘Not Talented People’
-
Pico Rivera Student Who Recorded Teacher’s Anti-Military Rant Hopes to Serve in Marines
-
Juvenile Suspected of Setting Home on Fire in Pico Rivera in Custody
-
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Street in Pico Rivera; Suspect at Large
-
Rogue Helicopter Pilot Known as Venezuelan Rambo Killed by Police: Source
-
-
Video Showing Police Officer’s Violent Arrest of San Diego County High School Student Draws Backlash
-
Geraldo Rivera Apologizes After Bette Midler’s 26-Year-Old Allegations of Drugging, Groping Resurface
-
Man Charged With Killing Transgender Woman, Setting House on Fire in Pico-Union
-
Iran Restricts Social Media, Issues Stern Warning to Protesters; 2 Killed as Demonstrations Continue
-
Iran’s Supreme Leader Faces Rare Display of Public Anger as Protests Continue
-
-
Louisiana Teacher Handcuffed at School Board Meeting Is ‘Appalled’ by Treatment
-
Trump Tweets Support for Protests in Iran, Says ‘The World Is Watching!’
-
Custodian Hailed as Hero in Preventing ‘Horrific Bloodbath’ at NorCal Elementary School