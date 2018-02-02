Protest Held Against Pico Rivera Teacher Captured on Video Making Anti-Military Comments

A protest was held in Pico Rivera on Friday against Gregory Salcido, the El Rancho High School teacher who was recently captured on video ranting in a classroom about the military and insulting service members' intelligence. Dave Mecham reports from Pico Rivera for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 2, 2018.