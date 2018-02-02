Small Dog Helped Fight Off Armed Intruder in Needles Home Invasion, Victim Tells Sheriff’s Dept.

A woman credited her small dog with fending off an armed intruder during a home invasion in the San Bernardino County city of Needles, authorities said Friday.

The woman told deputies she was in bed Wednesday evening when a man opened an unlocked door and entered her home, located in the 200 block of F Street, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The intruder confronted the woman, pulling a gun from his waistband and making some type of statement to her, the release stated.

He was standing in the living room area when, according to the victim, her small dog attacked his leg. The man then left the home and fled in an unknown direction.

Sheriff’s deputies then responded to the residence around 7:40 p.m., after receiving a call regarding a home invasion at the location, authorities said.

The victim described the intruder as a black man in his 20s or 30s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with an average build and very short black hair, according to the release. He was wearing a green baseball-type hat, blue jeans, black T-shirt, blue jean jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-782-7463.