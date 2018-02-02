‘Suge’ Knight’s Fiancee Jailed for 3 Years for Probation Violation Tied to Rap Mogul’s Murder Case

Just months after she struck a plea deal to avoid time behind bars, the fiancee of Marion “Suge” Knight was sentenced to three years in jail Friday for a probation violation linked to the former rap mogul’s pending murder trial.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Douglas Sortino ruled that Toi-Lin Kelly, 37, helped Knight violate a court order limiting his jailhouse phone communications by aiding him in arranging interviews with the producers of a BET documentary about Death Row Records, the record label he founded in 1988.
Sortino also found that she was indirectly communicating with Knight through a private investigator, violating the terms of probation he granted her in October.
“To me it’s pretty blatant, and frankly, jaw-dropping,” Sortino said, adding that Kelly had basically slapped him in the face after he granted her probation.