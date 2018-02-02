Super Bowl Cook-Off With Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Restaurateur, Author and TV Personality Geoffrey Zakarian joined us to talk about his restaurant Georgie at the Montage Beverly Hills. He also was the judge on our “Who’s Super Bowl Party was Better?” Showdown. The early team prepared a Philadelphia themed dish. The later team prepared a New England themed dish. Georgie is located in the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel at 225 N Canon Dr in Beverly Hills. For more information click HERE.

A big thank you to Party City for supplying all the party supplies for the segment. Party City offers officially licensed Super Bowl LII party supplies for all of your game day needs.

