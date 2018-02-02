Suspect in Slaying of 19-Year-Old Blaze Bernstein Due in Santa Ana Court Friday

The former classmate suspected of killing 19-year-old Blaze Bernstein, whose body was found in a shallow grave in Borrego Park, is expected to be arraigned in Santa Ana Friday.

Samuel Lincoln Woodward, 20 was charged Jan. 17 with murder in the stabbing death of Bernstein, a pre-med student at the University of Pennsylvania who was visiting his parents in Lake Forest for winter break when he was killed.

Woodward allegedly drove Bernstein to Borrego Park on Jan. 2 before stabbing him multiple times and then burying his body in a shallow grave in the park’s dirt perimeter.

Bernstein was reported missing by his parents the next day, but his body wasn’t discovered until a week later.

DNA evidence found at the crime scene and in Woodward’s vehicle led to his arrest on Jan. 12.

He was ordered to be held without bail when he was charged.

Woodward and Bernstein both previously attended the Orange County High School of the Arts in Santa Ana.

During an interview with investigators about the night Bernstein disappeared, Woodward said the 19-year-old had kissed him on the lips, prompting Woodward to push him away.

The investigators noted that Woodward had clenched his jaw and fists while recounting the story.

Bernstein’s parents believe their son, who was found with more than 20 stab wounds, may have been the victim of a hate crime.

Authorities have not announced a motive in the case.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas is scheduled to hold a news conference announcing a legal update to the case Friday morning.

