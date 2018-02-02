Woman Charged in Deadly Wrong-Way Crash on 210 Freeway in Claremont That Injured 6 Others

A 28-year-old woman was charged in connection with driving a stolen car the wrong-way on the 210 Freeway in Claremont, and causing a fatal crash that injured six others, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The crash occurred on Jan. 22, when Nicole Thibault, of Santa Clarita, allegedly stole a truck from a parking lot in San Bernardino, ran through red lights while speeding and got onto the 210 Freeway in the wrong direction, officials said.

She allegedly drove west on the eastbound side of the highway for about 20 miles and was eventually involved in a seven-vehicle crash near Mills Boulevard.

One of the vehicles was hit head-on and the other driver, Daniel Castillo, 69 of Fontana, was killed.

Six other people were also injured in the cash, and their conditions ranged from minor to moderate.

A 4-year-old boy was in the back seat of the truck at the time it was stolen, and the suspect dropped the young child off nearby after realizing he was in the vehicle, authorities said.

Thibault faces 14 counts in the fatal incident, including murder, grand theft, six counts of attempted murder and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the DA’s office reported.

Thibault was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, but the appearance was continued to Feb. 16, officials said.

Thibault’s bail was set at $8 million and she faces 57 years to life in prison.

The crash remains under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.