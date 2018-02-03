Cellphone Radiation Not Hazardous to Your Health: Government Scientists

If you spend a lot of time on your mobile phone, you’ll be happy to learn that your habit isn’t hazardous to your health, according to a new government safety report.
The findings, released Friday by the National Toxicology Program, reaffirm the agency’s previous research.
“The reports don’t go much further than what we had reported earlier, and I have not changed the way I use a cellphone,” NTP senior scientist John Bucher said in a briefing.
Dr. Otis Brawley, the chief medical and scientific officer for the American Cancer Society, said that the new evidence should not alarm wireless phone users.
