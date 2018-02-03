Memorial Paddle Out Held for Businessman, Hospitality Professionals Killed in Newport Beach Helicopter Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Newport Beach businessman who was one of three people killed when a helicopter crashed into a home Tuesday is remembered by his children as the ultimate family man who radiated warmth and passion.

Joseph Anthony Tena, 60, was identified as one of four people aboard the Robinson R44 copter when it slammed into a home on Shearwater Place near Egret Court in the Bayview Terrace community of Newport Beach.

Kimberly Lynne Watzman, 45, of Santa Monica and Brian Reichelt, 56, of Hollywood, Fla., also died in the crash. Two other people — a passenger in the helicopter and a pedestrian on the ground — were injured, authorities said.

The four-seat helicopter went down shortly after taking off from John Wayne Airport on its way to Catalina Island, according to Joshua Cawthra, a senior investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.