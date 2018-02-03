Suspect Arrested in Fatal Pacoima Shooting That Police Believe Incident May Be Drug-Related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Pacoima early Saturday morning that they believe could be drug-related.

Police were called to the 13900 block of Weidner Street, near the intersection with Remick Avenue, after residents there reported hearing gunfire around 2 a.m., according to Sgt. Daniel Bunch with the Los Angeles Police Department. One woman told KTLA she woke up to the sound of at least 20 gunshots.

A victim was found with several gunshot wounds all over his body in front of a home on the street, Bunch said.

He was described only as a man in his 30s. A coroner's vehicle was at the scene later in the morning.

A motive was still under investigating, but detectives said they were looking into whether it was drug-related due to a large amount of narcotics found on the victim's body.

Some in the neighborhood said they knew the man, but owners of the home his dead body lay in front of said they did not.

A suspect was apprehended later in the morning after another gunshot victim was reported a short time later less than a mile away on Vaughn Street.

A family there heard a knock on their door and opened to find a armed man who they said was hysterical and bleeding.

The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was treated before being released and taken into custody.

He was being held at the LAPD Foothill division station, but police did not immediately release further information about him.

No further details were immediately available.

