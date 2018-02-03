Police Search for Leads After Man Fatally Shot in His Car in South Los Angeles

A man was found dead in his car from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in South Los Angeles, police said.

Shots were fired and struck the man as he was driving his vehicle around 4 a.m., causing him to drive northbound and crash, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Darnell Davenport.

The passenger surprisingly walked away from the shooting unharmed despite evidence of bullet holes on the passenger side of the car.

The shooting occurred on the corner of 29th Street and South Western Avenue, on the border between the neighborhoods of Jefferson Park and Adams-Normandie, Davenport said.

LAPD identified the victim and notified his family but has not publicly released the man’s identity.

Detectives were unsure if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle and were looking into whether the shooting was gang related.

Officers arrived on the scene after they got a call shots fired. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

A crowd of about 10 people gathered beyond the police tape at the 29th Street and South Western Avenue intersection in the hours after the Saturday morning shooting.

Capt. Davenport the investigation is in its early stages. No further details were immediately available.